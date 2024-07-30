Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Deadpool & Wolverine the hit Marvel needs? It’s entertaining – but it likely won’t cure our superhero fatigue

By Lorna Piatti-Farnell, Professor of Film, Media, and Popular Culture, Auckland University of Technology
Bringing Deadpool and Wolverine back as part of the Marvel metaverse speaks to a desire to re-ignite fans’ passion for the MCU. Unfortunately, the film ends up feeling like filler.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians like facial recognition for ID but don’t want it used for surveillance, new survey shows
~ From selfie injuries to viral stunts, social media can be risky for children. Could a ban help?
~ People seeking asylum detained in EU-funded “pilot” refugee camp on Samos
~ Greece: Unlawful detention on Samos must not become the blueprint for the EU Migration Pact
~ New home affairs minister Tony Burke heads to Indonesia to tackle terrorism and people smuggling
~ How Elon Musk allowed X to become a stalwart platform for Trump supporters
~ Powerhouse Museum acquires David Jones’ archive, brimming with forgotten stories of Australia’s past
~ Nurse practitioners can ease NZ’s healthcare pressures – why is the role not better recognised or funded?
~ How can I become a palaeontologist? 5 tips from a professional fossil hunter
~ What’s the difference between miscarriage and stillbirth?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter