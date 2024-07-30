Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Unlawful detention on Samos must not become the blueprint for the EU Migration Pact

By Amnesty International
Greece must urgently repeal the legal rules that are causing people seeking asylum in the EU-funded “Closed Controlled Access Centre” on the island of Samos to be systematically and unlawfully deprived of their liberty, said Amnesty International in a report issued today. The organization also called on the EU to hold Greece accountable for human […] The post Greece: Unlawful detention on Samos must not become the blueprint for the EU Migration Pact appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People seeking asylum detained in EU-funded “pilot” refugee camp on Samos
~ New home affairs minister Tony Burke heads to Indonesia to tackle terrorism and people smuggling
~ How Elon Musk allowed X to become a stalwart platform for Trump supporters
~ Powerhouse Museum acquires David Jones’ archive, brimming with forgotten stories of Australia’s past
~ Nurse practitioners can ease NZ’s healthcare pressures – why is the role not better recognised or funded?
~ How can I become a palaeontologist? 5 tips from a professional fossil hunter
~ What’s the difference between miscarriage and stillbirth?
~ Why ultra-Orthodox opposition to serving in the Israeli army is the most significant threat to Netanyahu’s government
~ No coaches, no worries? How action sport athletes are bucking traditional sports pathways
~ Does Donald Trump really want to be a dictator?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter