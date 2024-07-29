Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between miscarriage and stillbirth?

By Gita Mishra, Professor of Life Course Epidemiology, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Chen Liang, PhD student, reproductive history and non-communicable diseases in women, The University of Queensland
Jenny Doust, Clinical Professorial Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
What’s the difference? is a new editorial product that explains the similarities and differences between commonly confused health and medical terms, and why they matter.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama revealed in her memoir she had a miscarriage. UK singer-songwriter and actor Lily Allen has gone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
