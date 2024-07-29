Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Twisters’ alludes to real-life dangers of chasing storms

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
‘Twisters’ selectively depicts aspects of reality by showcasing the raw, destructive power of tornadoes – but don’t look to it for safety advice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
