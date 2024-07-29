Hidden gatekeepers: How hiring bias affects workers in the food service industry
By Andrew Stevens, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Regina
Catherine E. Connelly, Distinguished Business Research Professor of Organizational Behaviour, McMaster University
Hiring managers in the food service industry often emphasize the importance of finding the right “fit” when hiring new employees. But does everyone have the same chance to fit in?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 29, 2024