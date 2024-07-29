Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTokers are entranced by Nara Smith’s tradwife aesthetic and ‘domestic bliss’. But confusing it for reality could be harmful

By Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
The model and mother of three makes meals entirely from scratch on TikTok – with some labelling her content as ‘rage bait’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hidden gatekeepers: How hiring bias affects workers in the food service industry
~ Cuba’s Olympic delegation is the smallest in decades — and it reveals the country’s socioeconomic crisis
~ Disney’s new disability access policy risks excluding some disabled visitors
~ The discovery of a new Earth-like planet could shed further light on what makes a planet habitable
~ What did Bronze Age people do with all that bronze? New research revives old arguments about the nature of money
~ Could the shingles vaccine lower your risk of dementia?
~ Our beef with ‘Big Meat’: the power perpetuating Australia’s live export trade is at play elsewhere
~ What are ‘metacrimes’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Even if they aren’t sporty, all kids need to throw and catch. How can you help if your child is struggling?
~ Most of Australia’s First Nations languages don’t have gendered pronouns. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter