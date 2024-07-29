What did Bronze Age people do with all that bronze? New research revives old arguments about the nature of money
By Catherine J. Frieman, Associate Professor in European Archaeology, Australian National University
Caroline Schuster, Associate Professor, School of Archaeology and Anthropology, Australian National University
Did Bronze Age Europe have a market economy? New research suggests “hoard piles” could be linked to the exchange of small pieces of metal – much like money changes hands today.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 29, 2024