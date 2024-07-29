What are ‘metacrimes’ – and how can we stop them?
By Ausma Bernot, Lecturer in Technology and Crime, Griffith University, Griffith University
Kai Lin, Lecturer in Criminology, School of International Studies and Education, University of Technology Sydney
Milind Tiwari, Lecturer in Fraud and Financial Crime Studies, Charles Sturt University
You Zhou, Ph.D Candidate, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
Gaming or watching sports in the metaverse might be fun, but these ‘immersive online environments’ are also enabling new kinds of crime. To tackle this problem, we must first understand it better.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 29, 2024