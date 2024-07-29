Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even if they aren’t sporty, all kids need to throw and catch. How can you help if your child is struggling?

By Stuart Evans, Lecturer Teacher Education, Physical Education, Sport and Movement., La Trobe University
Kane Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics, La Trobe University
Apart from literacy and numeracy, some of the most important skills children learn in their primary school years are throwing and catching. These are considered “fundamental movement skills” because they underpin other, more complicated physical activities.

For many years, researchers have been highlighting concerns about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hidden gatekeepers: How hiring bias affects workers in the food service industry
~ Cuba’s Olympic delegation is the smallest in decades — and it reveals the country’s socioeconomic crisis
~ Disney’s new disability access policy risks excluding some disabled visitors
~ The discovery of a new Earth-like planet could shed further light on what makes a planet habitable
~ TikTokers are entranced by Nara Smith’s tradwife aesthetic and ‘domestic bliss’. But confusing it for reality could be harmful
~ What did Bronze Age people do with all that bronze? New research revives old arguments about the nature of money
~ Could the shingles vaccine lower your risk of dementia?
~ Our beef with ‘Big Meat’: the power perpetuating Australia’s live export trade is at play elsewhere
~ What are ‘metacrimes’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Most of Australia’s First Nations languages don’t have gendered pronouns. Here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter