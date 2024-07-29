Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The right to disconnect is coming to Australia. What does this mean for you?

By John L. Hopkins, Associate professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Next month, changes to the Australian Fair Work Act will give workers the formal right to disconnect from all work communication outside their usual work hours.

The main driver for introducing “right to disconnect” laws has been to protect the health and wellbeing of workers in an increasingly hyper-connected world.

But what exactly will the new laws mean…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hidden gatekeepers: How hiring bias affects workers in the food service industry
~ Cuba’s Olympic delegation is the smallest in decades — and it reveals the country’s socioeconomic crisis
~ Disney’s new disability access policy risks excluding some disabled visitors
~ The discovery of a new Earth-like planet could shed further light on what makes a planet habitable
~ TikTokers are entranced by Nara Smith’s tradwife aesthetic and ‘domestic bliss’. But confusing it for reality could be harmful
~ What did Bronze Age people do with all that bronze? New research revives old arguments about the nature of money
~ Could the shingles vaccine lower your risk of dementia?
~ Our beef with ‘Big Meat’: the power perpetuating Australia’s live export trade is at play elsewhere
~ What are ‘metacrimes’ – and how can we stop them?
~ Even if they aren’t sporty, all kids need to throw and catch. How can you help if your child is struggling?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter