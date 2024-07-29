Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Rule of Law Report Downplays Threats to Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People rally in front of the European Commission representation office in Warsaw, Poland April 30, 2024. © 2024 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via AP Photo The European Commission’s annual Rule of Law Report 2024 glosses over serious threats to civil society in the European Union, sending a message that the EU doesn’t take the decline of civic space in its member states seriously enough.In the report, published July 24, the commission recognizes the essential role civil society plays, but despite mounting evidence, fails to identify intimidation and interference with the work…


