Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: leading members of the Sinaloa cartel arrested in huge symbolic win for the US

By Brian J. Phillips, Reader (Associate Professor) in International Relations, University of Essex
US law enforcement officials arrested two of Mexico’s most wanted kingpins in El Paso, Texas, on July 25 without firing a shot. The two men, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán, helped lead arguably the world’s most powerful drug-trafficking organisation: the Sinaloa cartel. The arrest was one of the biggest in nearly two decades of war against Mexico’s drug cartels.

Guzmán, who is one of the sons of Mexican former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, led one of the cartel’s factions. But Zambada…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is happening at the quota-reform protests in Bangladesh?
~ Bangladesh: End punitive mass arrests and arbitrary detention of student leaders and protesters
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: is open-water swimming in the Seine safe?
~ US election: voters are less divided than often thought on major issues – new research
~ Fly Me to the Moon: what science communicators could learn from marketing professionals
~ Books that shook the business world: The Anarchy by William Dalrymple
~ High hemlines and maximum thigh exposure: a brief history of men’s shorts
~ India is suffering its largest Chandipura virus outbreak in 20 years – what you need to know
~ Irregular, not illegal: what the UK government’s language reveals about its new approach to immigration
~ Venezuela: Maduro’s declaration of victory isn’t fooling anyone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter