Human Rights Observatory

US election: voters are less divided than often thought on major issues – new research

By Paul Hanel, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, University of Essex
Lukas J. Wolf, Lecturer in Social Psychology, University of Bath
In the run-up to the US election, Republican and Democratic voters are often described as deeply divided. But our new research suggests that these perceptions are exaggerated and that these groups are actually overwhelmingly similar in the values they hold as most important.

Showing Republican and Democratic voters these similarities helps to bridge the divide, increases trust…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
