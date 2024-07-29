Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fly Me to the Moon: what science communicators could learn from marketing professionals

By Hannah Little, Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Liverpool
The new romantic comedy Fly me to the Moon tells the story of how, in the run up to the Apollo 11 mission, Nasa hired a high-flying marketing specialist to bolster public support.

The history books tell us this isn’t quite what happened, but I believe modern science communicators could still learn from this irreverent revision of Nasa’s history.

In the opening scenes of Fly Me To The Moon, Kelly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is happening at the quota-reform protests in Bangladesh?
~ Bangladesh: End punitive mass arrests and arbitrary detention of student leaders and protesters
~ Mexico: leading members of the Sinaloa cartel arrested in huge symbolic win for the US
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: is open-water swimming in the Seine safe?
~ US election: voters are less divided than often thought on major issues – new research
~ Books that shook the business world: The Anarchy by William Dalrymple
~ High hemlines and maximum thigh exposure: a brief history of men’s shorts
~ India is suffering its largest Chandipura virus outbreak in 20 years – what you need to know
~ Irregular, not illegal: what the UK government’s language reveals about its new approach to immigration
~ Venezuela: Maduro’s declaration of victory isn’t fooling anyone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter