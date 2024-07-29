Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Books that shook the business world: The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

By Anwar Halari, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Management, The Open University
The Anarchy is becoming a modern classic in its exploration of unrestricted corporate power through the British East India Company.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is happening at the quota-reform protests in Bangladesh?
~ Bangladesh: End punitive mass arrests and arbitrary detention of student leaders and protesters
~ Mexico: leading members of the Sinaloa cartel arrested in huge symbolic win for the US
~ Paris 2024 Olympics: is open-water swimming in the Seine safe?
~ US election: voters are less divided than often thought on major issues – new research
~ Fly Me to the Moon: what science communicators could learn from marketing professionals
~ High hemlines and maximum thigh exposure: a brief history of men’s shorts
~ India is suffering its largest Chandipura virus outbreak in 20 years – what you need to know
~ Irregular, not illegal: what the UK government’s language reveals about its new approach to immigration
~ Venezuela: Maduro’s declaration of victory isn’t fooling anyone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter