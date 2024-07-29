Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India is suffering its largest Chandipura virus outbreak in 20 years – what you need to know

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
At least 38 people, most of them children and teenagers, have died since early June 2024 in the worst outbreak of Chandipura virus in India in over 20 years.

This rod-shaped pathogen is a member of the rabies virus family that causes encephalitis – inflammation and swelling in the brain. And it is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
