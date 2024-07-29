Tolerance.ca
Social Media Activist Arrested in Cameroon over Social Media Posts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A patrol of Cameroonian gendarmes in the Omar Bongo Square, Buea, capital of the South-West region, on October 3, 2018 on the sidelines of a political rally. © 2018 Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images Calling for political change can land you in jail in Cameroon, a country ruled by the same president for 42 years.On July 24, three men in plain clothes claiming to work for the intelligence services arrested Junior Ngombe, 23, a hairdresser and social media activist, outside his shop in Douala, a city in Cameroon’s Littoral region. According to his lawyers, Ngombe was…


© Human Rights Watch -
