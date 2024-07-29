Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s unity government could see a continuation of the ANC’s political dominance – and hurt the DA

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
The ANC leads the unity government. If it leads South Africa back to happier times, that is most likely to benefit the ANC, rather than the DA.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
