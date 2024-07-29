Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New home affairs head Tony Burke heads to Indonesia to tackle terrorism and people smuggling

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Tony Burke is flying to Indonesia, within hours of being sworn into the home affairs portfolio, for talks on security issues including countering terrorism and people smuggling.

Burke said in a statement late Monday he would attend the tenth Indonesia-Australia Ministerial Council on Law and Security.

He would also co-chair the fifth Sub-Regional Meeting on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Security in Bali.

He will meet with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto.

“Indonesia is one of our most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
