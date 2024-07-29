Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To win the White House Kamala Harris must first overcome the ‘California curse’

By Mark Shanahan, Associate Professor of Political Engagement, University of Surrey
Within the next fortnight, subject to a virtual “roll-call of Democratic Party delegates”, vice president Kamala Harris will be confirmed as the presumptive Democrat candidate for the US presidency and will engage in a full-on battle for the White House with the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

Harris will be crashing through many glass ceilings if she makes it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
