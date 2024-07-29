Tolerance.ca
Has Nasa found evidence of ancient life of Mars? An expert examines the latest discovery

By Sean McMahon, Reader in Astrobiology, The University of Edinburgh
Nasa has announced the first detection of possible biosignatures in a rock on the surface of Mars. The rock contains the first martian organic matter to be detected by the Perseverance rover, as well as curious discoloured spots that could indicate the past activity of microorganisms.

