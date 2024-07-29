Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Manila is reeling after a super typhoon. We must prepare fast-growing megacities for worsening disasters

By Emily Nabong, PhD Researcher in Civil Engineering, University of Sydney
Aaron Opdyke, Senior Lecturer in Humanitarian Engineering, University of Sydney
Disasters are never entirely natural. They can be far worse if they hit unprepared cities, as Manila has just found out.The Conversation


