Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hospitals worldwide are short of saline. We can’t just switch to other IV fluids – here’s why

By Nial Wheate, Professor and Director Academic Excellence, Macquarie University
Shoohb Alassadi, Casual academic, pharmaceutical sciences, University of Sydney
Some IV fluids are in short supply due to higher-than-expected demand and manufacturing issues. But why do IV fluids contain different chemicals? And why can’t they be interchanged when one runs low?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Data centres are guzzling up too much electricity. Can we make them more efficient?
~ Martin Phillipps, 1963–2024: Dunedin loses a musical son, ‘rain taps the window pane’
~ Manila is reeling after a super typhoon. We must prepare fast-growing megacities for worsening disasters
~ School sports houses help shape our understanding of belonging and identity. Does who they’re named after matter?
~ Can the Olympics attract Gen Z eyeballs while preserving its traditions?
~ George Washington didn’t have biological children. So, why is the criticism of Kamala Harris touching such a nerve?
~ Australia fears being abandoned by America – but do the two countries need each other?
~ Trump marginally ahead of Harris in US national polls, but Harris improves from Biden’s polls
~ We compared land transport options for getting to net zero. Hands down, electric rail is the best
~ Sudan: Widespread Sexual Violence in the Capital
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter