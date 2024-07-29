Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Widespread Sexual Violence in the Capital

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women walk on an empty street in Khartoum's Jabra neighborhood, on May 28, 2023, as fighting between two rival generals persists.  © 2023 AFP via Getty Images Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have committed widespread acts of sexual violence in areas of Khartoum over which they exercise control, acts that constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.Both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have attacked healthcare workers, local responders, and healthcare facilities, which are war crimes.The African Union and the United Nations should urgently…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
