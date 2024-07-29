Would you send your child to school in a skyscraper? Vertical schools could revitalise our cities
By Kirsty Volz, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Jenna Gillett-Swan, Associate Professor in Education, Wellbeing and Children's Rights, Queensland University of Technology
Jill Willis, Associate Professor of Education, Queensland University of Technology
They’re not what many of us imagine when we think of schools, but building them vertically could make our cities better for everyone.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 28, 2024