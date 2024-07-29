Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Authorities Target Religious Minorities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  A Hindu worshipper celebrating the festival of Shivaratri in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on March 8, 2024.  © 2024 Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto via AP Photo (New York) – Sri Lankan authorities are conducting a campaign to deny Hindus and other religious minorities access to places of worship and other property and redesignate locations as Buddhist sites, Human Rights Watch said today. Government agencies, including the Department of Archaeology, the military, and police, have taken part in a concerted strategy assailing the culture and practices…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anatomy of a wave: what makes the Olympic surf break at Teahupo'o unique – and so challenging
~ Would you send your child to school in a skyscraper? Vertical schools could revitalise our cities
~ Australia: Press Vietnam to End Rights Abuses
~ French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura's rocky journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony
~ Under pressure, 80% of GPs closed their books to new patients at some point since 2019 – here’s why
~ Social media can hamper teenagers figuring out who they want to be. Banning it until 16 is a good idea
~ What is competition, and why is it so important for prices?
~ Want to buy an electric car but unsure you can justify it? Here’s how the arguments against EVs stack up
~ Uni is not just about lectures. When choosing a degree, ask what supports are available to you
~ What Vance’s nomination speech tells us about his vision of the American dream and the country’s future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter