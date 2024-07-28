Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Under pressure, 80% of GPs closed their books to new patients at some point since 2019 – here’s why

By Jackie Cumming, Professor of Health Policy and Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Staff shortages, under-funding and burnout are among the reasons GPs are turning away new clients. The primary healthcare sector needs more money – and maybe a new model for treating patients.The Conversation


