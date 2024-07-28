Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supervised inhalation is a necessary intervention in the drug poisoning crisis

By Stephanie Milliken, PhD Student, Social Work, McMaster University
In order for safe consumption sites to respond effectively to the needs of people who use drugs, they must include the option of indoor supervised inhalation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Vance’s nomination speech tells us about his vision of the American dream and the country’s future
~ 5 reasons why Canada should consider moving to a 4-day work week
~ International review of the Canadian Human Rights Commission can provide limited gains for anti-racism advocacy
~ Portraits of dementia in Indian cinema raise important conversations about the condition
~ Hippos don’t fly – but the massive animals can get airborne
~ Aya Nakamura: Controversial artist in 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony line-up
~ View from The Hill: Albanese appoints Tony Burke to neutralise immigration issues and sends Clare O'Neil to grapple with housing crisis
~ Hippos don’t fly - but the massive animals can get airborne
~ South Africa is changing its retirement rules to help boost country savings: how it will work
~ Life under military rule in Myanmar’s biggest city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter