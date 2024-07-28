Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons why Canada should consider moving to a 4-day work week

By Jean-Nicolas Reyt, Management Professor, McGill University
Nine out of 10 Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, according to a recent survey, making it their most desirable benefit ahead of health care, flexible scheduling and additional vacation days.

To be clear, a four-day work week in this context does not refer to a condensed five-day schedule, but rather the 100-80-100 model, where employees work 80 per cent of the time while maintaining 100 per cent of their productivity and pay. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
