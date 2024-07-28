Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aya Nakamura: Controversial artist in 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony line-up

By Laura
French-Malian artist Aya Nakamura was one of the artists announced for the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony lineup. However, her selection sparked outrage among the French public.


© Global Voices -
