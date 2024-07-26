Tolerance.ca
The first farmers often made landscapes more biodiverse – our research could have lessons for rewilding today

By Jonathan D. Gordon, Post-Doctoral Research Associate in Palaeoecology, University of York
Brennen Fagan, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Leverhulme Centre for Anthropocene Biodiversity, University of York
You don’t need to read the news or scroll through Instagram for long to stumble across the latest example of a rare and beautiful species that has gone extinct. Since AD1500, at least 705 vertebrate species and 571 plant species have died out.

Humans have now appropriated over half of the Earth’s surface for farms and urban areas, and this is primarily to blame for these recent declines in global biodiversity.

