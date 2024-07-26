Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An artist has stolen a coin from the British Museum as part of a performance piece – but is the artwork ethical?

By Claire Isabella Gilmour, PhD Candidate, Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
The artist says he chose an English civil war-era coin because ‘it is one of the few British things in the British Museum’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nearly half of children born in Wales in 2002-3 classed as having special educational needs – this may have negatively affected their attainment
~ Bosses are increasingly forcing workers back into the office – but evidence suggests it could backfire
~ Commonly used drug may extend women’s fertility, claim researchers – here’s what you need to know about rapamycin
~ The first farmers often made landscapes more biodiverse – our research could have lessons for rewilding today
~ Books That Shook the Business World: The Ecology of Commerce by Paul Hawken
~ Inside the political struggle at the IPCC that will determine the next six years of climate science
~ As wildfires become more frequent and intense, how will persistent smoke exposure affect long-term health?
~ Burkina Faso: Video Shows Soldiers Disemboweling Body
~ Tunisia: Amnesty International’s Secretary General denounces rollback of human rights upon concluding four-day visit
~ The Bangladesh tinderbox
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter