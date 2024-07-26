Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso: Video Shows Soldiers Disemboweling Body

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Burkina Faso soldier stands guard in an armored vehicle in the capital, Ouagadougou, October 2, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Vincent Bado (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso authorities should urgently and impartially investigate a video posted on social media showing Burkinabè army soldiers mutilating and disemboweling a dead body, Human Rights Watch said today. All those found responsible for wrongdoing should be appropriately prosecuted, regardless of their rank.The video, which circulated on social media in late July 2024, shows at least 18 men, wearing identifiable army…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
