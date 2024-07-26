Tolerance.ca
Vaccines tell a success story that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump forget – here are some key reminders

By Mark R. O'Brian, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo
Vaccinations have provided significant protection for the public against infectious diseases. However, there was a modest decrease in support in 2023 nationwide for vaccine requirements for children to attend public schools.

In addition, the presidential candidacy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a leading critic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
