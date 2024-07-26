Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-Syrian violence in Turkey complicates normalization process between Turkey and Syria

By Sefa Secen, Postdoctoral Scholar in Political Science, The Ohio State University
Following the most violent anti-Syrian riots to date in Turkish areas with large Syrian refugee populations, Turkey and Syria are on a delicate path to rapprochement that will affect the Middle East.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
