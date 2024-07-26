Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

JD Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate marks the end of Republican conservatism

By Karyn Amira, Associate Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
Since Donald Trump chose Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, it’s been widely noted that Vance once described Trump as “reprehensible” and “cultural heroin.” However, the day after Vance won his own Senate race in 2022, he reportedly made it known that he would support Trump for president in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia: Amnesty International’s Secretary General denounces rollback of human rights upon concluding four-day visit
~ The Bangladesh tinderbox
~ Vaccines tell a success story that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump forget – here are some key reminders
~ Real equity in math education is about more than good grades and test scores
~ Anti-Syrian violence in Turkey complicates normalization process between Turkey and Syria
~ Kamala Harris is no Hubert Humphrey − how the presumed 2024 Democratic presidential nominee isn’t like the 1968 party candidate
~ What GoFundMe conceals: The campaigns that fail
~ Hospital-acquired infections are rising – here’s how to protect yourself in health care settings
~ Venezuela election: Maduro’s regime is crumbling, but he will not give up without a fight
~ Deadpool & Wolverine is fun for die-hard Marvel fans – but it won’t save the MCU
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter