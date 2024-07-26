Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political podcasts exploded during the UK election – is it time to regulate them?

By Carl Hartley, Lecturer in Journalism, University of Leeds
Political podcasts have exploded in popularity in the UK. Publishers like Acast and Spotify have reported downloads of political titles rising 50% or more over the 2024 general election.

As a researcher of broadcast journalism and a podcast producer, I find…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
