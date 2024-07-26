Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violence against women isn’t the only national emergency – we must also tackle the misogyny that’s causing it

By Lisa Sugiura, Associate Professor in Cybercrime and Gender, University of Portsmouth
The National Police Chiefs’ Council has declared violence against women a national emergency in England and Wales. The first national police analysis of the scale of the problem estimated 2 million women to be victims of offences including stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic abuse.

But statistics can’t fully capture the magnitude…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
