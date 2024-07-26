Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: still the world’s biggest emitter, but also an emerging force in climate diplomacy

By Xu Yi-chong, Professor of Governance and Public Policy, Griffith University
Australia’s Chris Bowen was among a select group of ministers meeting in Wuhan, China this week to progress global climate negotiations. Here’s why China is taking climate so seriously.The Conversation


