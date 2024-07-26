Health star labels move closer to being mandatory. But food companies could still (legally) game the system
By Alexandra Jones, Program Lead, Food Governance, George Institute for Global Health
Eden M. Barrett, Research Fellow in Food Policy, George Institute for Global Health
On Thursday, Australian and New Zealand food ministers at state, federal and national levels met to thrash out what’s next for health star ratings on packaged foods.
Now, after the food industry made slow progress in meeting the target to roll out health stars to more products voluntarily, ministers are tightening the screws.
In a significant step, they’ve…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 26, 2024