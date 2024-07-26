Tolerance.ca
Before there was diving and relays, there was the Poetry Olympics

By Katrina Grant, Research Associate, Power Institute for Arts and Visual Culture, University of Sydney
This particular revival of the games – which started about 300 years ago – was all about wordplay and battles of wit.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
