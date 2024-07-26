Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: High Stakes Verdict in Stadium Massacre Trial Nears

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Eleven men accused of responsibility for the 2009 massacre and mass rape of pro-democracy protesters by forces linked to a former military junta, stand during their trial in Conakry, Guinea, September 28, 2022. © 2022 Souleymane Camara/Reuters (Brussels) – A domestic court in Guinea is scheduled to deliver a verdict, including on reparations claims, on July 31, 2024, in the landmark trial of 11 men accused of responsibility for the country’s horrific 2009 stadium massacre, Human Rights Watch said today. The organization has released an updated question-and-answer…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
