Lupus is more common and severe in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Learning why is crucial
By Laura Elizabeth Eades, Rheumatologist, Monash University
Alex Brown, Professor of Indigenous Genomics, Australian National University
Fabien B. Vincent, Senior Research Fellow; Rheumatology Research Group, Centre for Inflammatory Diseases, Monash University
Rury Liddle, General Practitioner, Researcher, Monash University
Lupus is two to four times more common among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s also tends to be more severe, with higher rates of kidney failure than non-Indigenous people with lupus.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 25, 2024