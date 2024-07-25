Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Rights experts urge US to protect peaceful assembly rights, attacks against Ahmadis in Pakistan, sustainability push at Paris Olympics

UN independent human rights experts on Thursday expressed deep concern over a “massive crackdown” on pro-Palestinian student protests at various universities in the United States, urging authorities to uphold the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Timber venues, river swimming and re-use: how the Paris Olympics is going green – and what it’s missing
~ Landmark new research shows how global warming is messing with our rainfall
~ ‘Bloodbath’, ‘bullseye’, ‘America’s Hitler’: why has our political rhetoric gotten so violent and incendiary?
~ Migrant workers have long been too scared to report employer misconduct. A new visa could change this
~ Chicken wire, AI and mobile phones on sticks: how the drone war in Ukraine is driving a fierce battle of innovation
~ Declining PhD student numbers are a warning sign for NZ’s future knowledge economy
~ What happens in my brain when I get a migraine? And what medications can I use to treat it?
~ How old, inefficient housing and time-of-use electricity rates are leaving some households worse off
~ Friday essay: ‘You can do graffiti … by breathing’ – I visited Adnyamathanha rock art as old as the Lascaux cave paintings
~ Kamala Harris’s run for president is getting ugly, but Republican misogyny may backfire this time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter