The chaotic history of the Olympics in Paris, where one games nearly ended the movement – and the other helped save it
By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Between hammers in trees, uneven fields, audience members joining teams and post-humous recognition for winners, the 1900 Paris games left much to be desired. Luckily, 1924 made up for it.
- Thursday, July 25, 2024