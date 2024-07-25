Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The chaotic history of the Olympics in Paris, where one games nearly ended the movement – and the other helped save it

By Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Health & Physical Education (Adj.), Charles Sturt University
Between hammers in trees, uneven fields, audience members joining teams and post-humous recognition for winners, the 1900 Paris games left much to be desired. Luckily, 1924 made up for it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
