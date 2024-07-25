Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Authorities escalate attacks on media freedom rounding up a journalist and a cartoonist

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities subjected a journalist and a cartoonist to night-time house raids, enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention within a matter of days signalling an escalation in their crackdown on the right to freedom of expression and independent media, Amnesty International said today. On 22 July, police arbitrarily arrested Ashraf Omar, a satirical cartoonist who […] The post Egypt: Authorities escalate attacks on media freedom rounding up a journalist and a cartoonist appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
