What the Democrats can learn from 1968’s chaotic – and ultimately unsuccessful – presidential campaign

By Ben Quail, Lecturer in US History, University of Glasgow
The assassination attempt of a divisive figure, a foreign war threatening to take centre stage, the incumbent president withdrawing his candidacy and endorsing the vice-president: the 2024 US presidential race is starting to take on an eerie resemblance to that of 1968.

In that year, Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson shocked Americans when he announced he would not be seeking another term. His exit threw the Democratic campaign into chaos, which only deepened…The Conversation


