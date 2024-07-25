Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How roads are reshaping and scarring our planet, and even changing animals’ DNA

By Lauren Moore, Researcher in Road Ecology, Nottingham Trent University
A web of roads encircles the Earth and stretches 40 million miles. In Crossings, a new book by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb, tarmac is exposed for the planet-shaping force it is – one that has polluted rivers and the air, emptied soils and woodlands, and struck fear into wild animals.

As one of the most ubiquitous man-made features, roads exist on every continent and in most habitats. Their effects don’t end at the paved periphery either. While roads cover 1% of land in the US, their ecological effects – disruptive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
