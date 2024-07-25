Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Gaza update: ‘vintage’ Netanyahu in Washington, Harris stays away

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
As the violence continued to rage in Gaza and on the West Bank – and Israeli protesters made their anger at their government felt on the streets of Tel Aviv – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington for what was always going to be a fraught visit. “Netanyahu, at least do no harm in Washington,” ran the headline of an editorial in Haaretz newspaper as he flew out, noting that the “person who sabotaged – with his own hands, deliberately…The Conversation


