Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why school suspensions and exclusions have risen dramatically in England – and what could be done

By Simon Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Youth Studies, University of Portsmouth
The government looks set to implement a shift in how behaviour is managed in English schools. This would focus on keeping pupils in attendance.

It comes after figures show that in the last academic year, school exclusions and suspensions in England reached the highest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Authorities escalate attacks on media freedom rounding up a journalist and a cartoonist
~ Israel’s attempt to sway WhatsApp case casts doubt on its ability to deal with NSO spyware cases
~ Venezuela: After an electoral period marked by repression, a commitment to human rights is imperative
~ DRC ceasefire for humanitarian aid is a small step forward - what must happen next for peace
~ How solar storms play havoc with our lives
~ Elon Musk says he’s a ‘cultural Christian’ – why some leading thinkers are embracing Christianity
~ Why a French MP played rock, paper, scissors in parliament – and what it teaches us about resisting the far right
~ What the Democrats can learn from 1968’s chaotic – and ultimately unsuccessful – presidential campaign
~ Why so many people drown at the water’s edge
~ Could Kamala Harris shift the swing states to the Democrats?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter